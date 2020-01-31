Nimki Vidhayak Written Update For January 29, 2020: Ganga And Mai Team Against Nimki?

Nimki Vidhayak is the second season of the show Nimki Mukhiya which airs on the Star Bharat channel. The lead role of this popular TV soap opera is essayed by Bhumika Gurung. This serial is based on the story of a girl named Nimki who is a determined and headstrong young woman who becomes the first female chief of her village and overcomes all the problems faced by the villagers. She faces many obstacles in becoming the chief of the village, and this show revolves around the trials and tribulations she faces along the way.

The episode of Nimki Vidhayak started with Nimki talking to Abhi on how to expose Ganga and Shukla in front of everyone. Abhi then says to Nimki that they must be having contacts with the cops so they will have to be careful of what they do. Nimki then asks Minto to bring Mai at her house.

Shukla and Ganga have a fight and Shukla blames Ganga for being a stupid person. Ganga then replies to Shukla that just to save himself, he cannot blame a woman. They have a conversation that they need to do something before Nimki destroys them. Ganga says that she already has laid a trap for her and ends his call. After that, Mai enters Ganga’s house, and Ganga is shocked and invites her inside the house.

Mai says that her guards were not letting her inside, post which Ganga made Mai sit down and offered her some water. Mai and Ganga have a conversation that Ganga had told Mai about Nimki cheating her and knows about Mai's family. Ganga further tells Mai that her husband, who is in jail had cheated on her too, which is why she wanted to destroy her. Ganga asks Mai whether she will help her in destroying Nimki? If she agrees, she would bring her husband out of jail.

Ganga and Mai against Nimki?

Ganga succeeds in trapping Mai as she promises to destroy Nimki, and swears on his dead son that she would not spare Nimki, and take away all her peace and make her life hell. Ganga then says that she could see the truth in her eyes and would trust her. Ganga then gives Mai some papers to hide in Nimki’s house. On the other hand, Minto is worried about Mai and thinks that she went missing.

Ganga then asks Shankar and Mishra that she would trap Nimki is such a way that she would have to leave the Chief's seat. Ganga says that they have to stop Nimki from dragging her name in the girl's trafficking scandal and expose her. She says that she would make sure that she proves that it was Nimki who was trafficking the girls and not her. And Nimki would be destroyed then.

After that at Nimki’s house, Rekha said that Mai used to roam around a lot, and hence she might have died. However, later, Mai comes there. Minto asks Mai that where was she and Mai replies that she went to pray for Nimki as she was becoming a chief. Rekha asks Mai whether she was really happy that Nimki is becoming a chief? Mai then scolds Rekha and says that Nimki can do anything now, and she also has a big bungalow. Minto then offers to take her there.

Nimki gives an interview to the reporters and asked Nahar to speak on her behalf. Nahar praised Nimki and says that she will help the girls in becoming powerful and stop all sinful activities. The reporter then asks whether they were able to stop girl trafficking, and Nimki replies that she hasn’t stopped this game, and that gang was still out there. Mahua than gets tensed and runs away from there, and then Nimki ends the interview and goes to meet Mahua.

PRECAP- Mai comes to Nimki’s room and hides the papers that Ganga gave her.

