'Nimki Vidhayak' Written Update January 30, 2020: Mai Hides Papers At Nimki's House

Nimki Vidhayak is the second season of the show Nimki Mukhiya which airs on the Star Bharat channel. The lead role of this popular TV soap opera is essayed by Bhumika Gurung. This serial is based on the story of a girl called Nimki who is a determined and headstrong young woman who becomes the first female chief (CM) of her village and overcomes all the problems faced by the villagers. She faces many obstacles in becoming the chief of the village, so this show revolves around the trials and tribulations she faces along the way.

Also read | Nimki Vidhayak Written Update For January 28: Ganga Tries To Spoil Nimki's Conference

The episode of Nimki Vidhayak for 30th December started with Mintu talking to Nimki and saying that his Dadi is telling all the neighbors that her Daughter-in-law was going to become the CM. Then Minto also congratulated Nimki on her success of becoming a CM. Nimki then asked Minto that let’s go out as everyone went out to do the preparations of the party. Minto stopped Nimki and then he is about to remove the ring from his pocket, and Ramla enters and interrupts them. Rekha and Mai have a talk outside the house. Rekha comments that Nimki’s house is bigger than the Haveli, and once Nimki becomes the CM she would be getting even a bigger one from that.

Nimki says," Are you worried because you don’t have a GF? I will find you one, but you are outdated". He brings out the ring and says I got you something. He says, " First, I want to talk". Rekha says let’s go out. Mai then thinks contemplates that all the people that cheated her husband would be kicked out of the house, and Sweetie would be the first one.

Also read | Nimki Vidhayak Written Update For January 27: Nimki Can Now Become CM?

Then Ramla again goes inside and interrupts Nimki and Mintu while they are having a conversation. They all go out and Mauha then says that Mintu would be singing a song, but he refuses. Then everyone starts forcing Mintu to sing a song fir Nimki, but Babu that is Mintu said that he does not know to sing. Then Tune said that he would sing the song in place of Mintu and Ramla and Tune started singing. They started teasing and taunting Mintu for bringing a gift for Nimki and he feels shy. Then Mintu says that he should leave now. But they again stop him with a Hindi song and tease him.

Mai goes inside the house and hides the papers which Ganga gave to her, to plot against Nimki. While Mai is hiding the papers in the closet, Sweetie comes there and says that she doesn’t know how to break this ice, because she was very angry and disappointed with her mother and father. But then Mai interrupts her and says that she should be happy with her new life. Mai said says that she was there for Sweetie’s child, as the baby also needed her blessings. Mai then says that why was Sweetie so warm and that she would give her some medicine to feel better.

Also read | 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' January 30 Written Update: Rudraksh Bribes Yuvraj

On the other hand, Mai informs Ganga that she kept the papers at Nimki’s house. Ganga says that her second part of the plan was also done. And now the last part would be played by Nimki herself, to defeat herself. At Nimki’s house, everyone is praising her that she made everyone proud by becoming the CM, and start discussing what would she wear for the function.

Sweetie and Abhi have a conversation outside the house and Nimki and Ramla reach there. Nimki then asks them what were they two talking about. Sweetie says that she felt so good to be with her mother after so long. As she accepted her marriage and her child too. She suggests everyone that should tell Mai about Babbu. Abhi says, let Nimki decide that, but Sweetie says that her memory would come back, and they should tell her before she recalls everything.

Precap-Police raids at Nimki’s house. They say we have information that you are involved in trafficking and have sold various girls. Everyone is shocked.

Also read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For January 30, 2020: Rishabh Finds Out About Sherlyn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.