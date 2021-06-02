Nisha Rawal Accuses Husband Karan Mehra Of Assault, Affair; Says 'he Used To Hit Me'

Television actor Karan Mehra from the popular show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday following charges of domestic violence and subsequently got bail. Karan Mehra's wife and actress, Nisha Rawal has alleged that the actor had an affair. Moreover, Nisha Rawal has also alleged that Karan Mehra has been physically assaulting her for several years. Rawal shared how the actor used to hit her and further alleged that Karan Mehra sold her jewellery to manage the finances.

Nisha Rawal accuses Karan Mehra of having an affair, physical assault

"He used to hit me, it's very common. But he is an actor and he's smart who understands cameras. Many times my face used to turn black and blue. Sometimes he used to punch me or hit me with a bag. You can't show proof during such times. Do you click pictures?" said Nisha Rawal while talking to the media. "He is alleging that I'm doing this for money or that I have done fraud. You guys are the media and I have submitted proof to the police, including bank statements. Karan manipulated me and took all my jewellery. But I gave it to him, thinking that he is my husband. But I didn't know what was going on. He said that we were under financial pressure. I told him that lets sell the apartment and move into a smaller flat," Nisha Rawal added.

However, Karan Mehra has alleged that Nisha Rawal smashed her head on the wall to implicate him in the alleged assault case. Apart from the physical assault, the actress has also alleged that Karan Mehra used to have an affair. Even so, she stated that she was not ready to split up with him. The couple has a 4-year-old son and Rawal and remarked that he is her only concern.

"I love him and I still do and I was stupid. It came as a slap on my face as he was having an affair. I was not ready to split up with him," she added

Karan Mehra arrested; granted bail later

The actor was arrested on Monday night by the Mumbai Police following charges of domestic violence against him. ANI reported that Mehra's wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint with the Goregaon Police against him following an alleged brawl that occurred between the couple. The police, therefore, registered a case of domestic violence and arrested Karan Mehra from his house. Mehra was arrested under Section 336, 337, 332, 504, 506 of the IPC and was to be produced before the court on Tuesday. However, the Mumbai Police later informed that he was granted bail.

