Nisha Rawal Claims Karan Mehra Withdrew Rs 1 Cr From Her Account; His Family Named In Case

A case was registered against actor Karan Mehra by the Mumbai Police after his wife, actor Nisha Rawal filed a domestic abuse complaint against him. The former’s family members too were named in the complaint. Charges of assault and willful harassment were filed against them.

Kara Mehra and family booked on a complaint by Nisha Rawal

As per a report on ANI, the Goregaon Police registered the case against the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor and his family. His family members named Ajay Mehra, Bela Mehra and Kunal Mehra were also charged with assault and willful harassment.

Nisha Rawal has also accused Karan of withdrawing Rs 1 crore from her account, in her complaint. The police stated that they were probing the case and added that an arrest had been made in the case.

Karan had previously been arrested on May 31 night after Nisha Rawal alleged that she had been beaten by her husband of nine years the same day. He was released on bail in the early hours of June 1.

As per PTI, Rawal has accused Mehra of domestic violence, while he claimed that she hit her head on a wall to implicate him during their discussion on the alimony.

The Goregaon police received a call from their control room about the incident around 11 pm on May 31. The police went to their house and brought him to the police station.

Addressing a press conference, Rawal also accused Mehra of infidelity and abusive behaviour.

"He got upset and left the room. After that, he grabbed my head and he pushed me on the wall. It was only when the blood started flowing that I realised what had happened. After that I called the cops," Nisha Rawal had said.

The couple is parents to a four-year-old son, Kavish, who recently celebrated his birthday. Both had shared birthday wishes for their child on Instagram.

(With agency inputs)

