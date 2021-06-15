Nisha Rawal Hosts Birthday Party For Son Amid Ugly Spat With Husband Karan Mehra, See Pics

Amid her dispute with her husband Karan Mehra, actress Nisha Rawal recently hosted a birthday party for their son Kavish. Earlier, this month, Nisha and Karan got into an ugly spat after the former filed a police complaint against Karan, accusing him of domestic violence. In response to her complaint, Karan accused her of fabricating facts. Nisha’s close friend and famous designer Rohit Verma who was one of the attendees at the wedding, took to his Instagram stories and shared pictures from the celebrations.

Nisha Rawal hosts an intimate birthday celebration for son Kavish

In the pictures, Kavish could be seen cutting a three-tier cake for his birthday as his mother Nisha, and many of their friends gathered around. Amid huge cheer and applause, the little one cut a cake along with the designer. The little one was seen dressed in black and had his hair tied up in a small ponytail.

Though Karan was not present for the celebrations, he took to his Instagram stories and penned a sweet note for his dear son. Karan, who seemed to be missing from the celebrations, took to Instagram and wrote a birthday message for his son. "Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra God bless you and protect you always I remember you telling me that you love me gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions............. I’m always right there in your heart I will always LOVE YOU Thank you everyone and bless Kavish Kove and Kug," he wrote alongside pictures of a birthday cake for the little boy,” he wrote.

Karan Mehra was arrested on June 1 after Nisha Rawal lodged a police complaint against him alleging physical abuse. He was released shortly after on bail. Nisha, in a press conference, stated that he assaulted her when she sought divorce from her after accusing him of infidelity. He denied the allegations and stated she staged the attack and that she had sought a big sum as alimony. The couple had tied the knot in 2011 and the Kavish was born in 2016.

