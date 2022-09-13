Nisha Rawal Responds To Ex-Karan Mehra's Allegations; 'Stop Playing Sympathy Card'

Amid the ongoing legal battle between the TV actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal, the latter made some shocking allegations earlier against her ex-husband Karan. On the other hand, Karan Mehra accused her of not keeping his son in a healthy environment. In a recent set of updates, as Karan Mehra claimed that Nisha was having an extra-marital affair with her rakhi brother Rishit Sethia, Rawal conducted a press conference and dismissed all the allegations.

Nisha Rawal dismisses Karan Mehra allegations

As per Pinkvilla, Nisha Rawal recently conducted a press conference and reacted to Karan Mehra’s allegations of an extra-marital affair with her Rakhi brother Rohit Sethia. She urged her ex-husband to stop playing a sympathy card and added that if he could not contribute to raising their child in a healthy environment, then he should just let them live. She even asked everyone to stop the drama and added how vulnerable she was. She went on to express her fear and mentioned how she is scared about that her child might watch these videos.

Nisha Rawal said, “Please stop this. This is becoming a drama and it is becoming a media trial. Let's do this in a civilized way. I feel vulnerable. Stop doing this. I feel scared for myself and my child. What if tomorrow, he (their child) watches the videos, or what if I step out of the home and someone says something in front of my son?”

On the other hand, a couple of weeks ago, Karan Mehra conducted a press conference during which he talked about how he was fighting for his kid Kavish’s custody while revealing that the latter was raised in a toxic environment by Nisha Rawal. He even claimed that he had enough evidence about his wife's true self to show to his son and mentioned how he will reveal everything to him when he grows up and will leave it up to him to decide.

