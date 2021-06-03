Nisha Rawal Reveals Alimony Demands From Karan Mehra Amid Domestic Violence Case

Nisha Rawal’s allegations against Karan Mehra and the latter's arrest, subsequent bail, and denial of the former’s accusations became a talking point. Right from a strain in their marriage, domestic abuse to an extra-marital affair, divorce, and alimony, there were different matters and versions that came up from both sides. The couple is indeed heading towards divorce and the former is seeking alimony that takes care of their four-year-old son Kavish’s future and education.

Nisha Rawal on demands from Karan Mehra amid marital strain, legal battle

As per reports, Nisha Rawal stated that her only demand from Karan Mehra was for him to take responsibility of Kavish. She said that the alimony she was demanding was not for herself, but to fund their son's education. The actress stated that all she wanted was that Karan takes care of Kavish's future and higher education.

Nisha shared that she would be taking responsibility of Kavish’s education till he reaches Class 12, and wanted Karan to fund his education thereafter. Stating that he had 12 years to earn money, she stated that she will handle the expenses of the higher education if it was in her capacity. She added that she was also looking for a regular source of income for her son.

Nisha had claimed that she had given all her jewellery to pay for Karan's EMIs when there was no work. She also claimed that she had been transferring her funds into his account, and that it left her without any money when she wanted to treat her fractured foot.

Karan Mehra had been arrested on June 1 after Nisha lodged a domestic abuse complaint against him. He was released on bail on the same day.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor denied the physical abuse allegations and claimed that the wounds she had shown were self-inflicted. He alleged that she had filed the police complaint to get massive alimony, and also denied her allegations about him having an extra-marital affair.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.