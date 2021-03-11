Nishant Singh Revisits Childhood With Kanika Mann In Fun Video; Says 'Guess The Caption'

On March 10, 2021, Nishant Singh took to his official Instagram handle and shared a Reel video featuring himself and his co-actor and a singer, Kanika Mann. In the video, the duo can be seen having fun in a garden and revisiting their childhood days. One can see them playing together in a see-saw, climbing up the steps and enjoying their time together. Nishant added George Daughterty’s The Sydney Symphony and The Warner Bros. Fanfare/ Merrily We Roll Along.

Nishant Singh revisits childhood with co-actor, Kanika Mann

In the video, Nishant can be seen wearing a printed yellow shirt which he paired with short denim pants. He added a pair of yellow shades and black sneakers. Kanika can be seen wearing her white coloured with pink borders night suit and a pair of heels. She kept her straight hair open and went for minimal makeup. Sharing the Reel video, Nishant penned, “Guess the caption @officialkanikamann. BTS that slide was actually very hot” with a string of emoticons.

As soon as Nishant Singh’s video was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Kanika Mann commented, "Hahha... I can do this full day...". Nishant responded to her, "Only you can". Nyra Banerjee commented, “crazy nishu @nishantsinghm_official” with several laughing face emoticons. A fan commented, “Tom & Jerry” with a laughing face emoji. Another one wrote, “The best Tom and Jerry. The world” with several red hearts. A user commented, “Awww you both are so adorable” with fire emoticons. Another one wrote, “OMG. You guys are always on” with fire emoji and a red heart.

Nishant Singh’s serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega last episode was aired on Zee TV in January 2021. He played the lead role, Akshat Jindal. He romanced Kanika Mann in the daily soap. Nishant is quite active on Instagram as he often shares posts on his Insta handle. On March 9, 2021, he shared a picture featuring himself from his recent photoshoot.

In the picture, he can be seen sporting an orange coloured hoodie which he paired with ripped jeans. He added a black watch and aviator sunglasses to complete his look. The actor can be seen looking at the sky while posing for the camera. As for the caption, he wrote, “Aiyyyhhh!!! Kyo Thak Rahe Ho? (Hey, why are you tired?)”.

