Nitesh Pandey Dies Aged 51, Ashoke Pandit, Gulshan Devaiah Offer Condolences

Nitesh Pandey died on Tuesday. He reportedly suffered a massive cardiac arrest. His sudden demise left the industry in shock. Several celebrities including Ashoke Pandit, Suzanne Bernert, and Devan Bhojani among others offered condolences.

Ashoke Pandit and other celebs mourn Nitesh Pandey's demise

Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of Nitesh Pandey's death. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Sad to know about the sudden demise of Nitesh Pandey a brilliant actor and a fun loving person due to cardiac arrest at Igatpuri . His demise is a great loss to the film and Tv industry. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family and near ones . Om shanti ." Devan Bhojani penned, "This can’t be true but it is. Friend, colleague and a talented actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 2am today in Igatpuri. Rest in peace Nitesh #Actor #Anupama." Suzanne Bernert wrote, "Sad news ॐ शांति Nitesh Pandey no more." Gulshan Devaiah also mourned the loss of the actor. Take a look at the tweets below:

Sad to know about the sudden demise of Nitesh Pandey a brilliant actor and a fun loving person due to cardiac arrest at Igatpuri .

His demise is a great loss to the film and Tv industry.

My heartfelt condolences to his entire family and near ones .

Om shanti .

🙏 pic.twitter.com/KTtu0ZeEYA — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 24, 2023

This can’t be true but it is. Friend, colleague and a talented actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 2am today in Igatpuri. Rest in peace Nitesh 🙏🏻

#Actor #Anupama pic.twitter.com/HJ6PB3BYz2 — DEVEN BHOJANI (@Deven_Bhojani) May 24, 2023

Sad news

ॐ शांति 🙏 Nitesh Pandey no more pic.twitter.com/IHNYDmfSrp — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) May 24, 2023

Nitesh Pandey : 17 January 1973- 23 May 2023

Good bye sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LJgUY2BQGC — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) May 24, 2023

More about Nitesh Pandey's death

Nitesh Pandey was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik in Maharashtra. The cause of death seems to be cardiac arrest, ANI reported. The police investigation is underway and the postmortem report is awaited. Hotel staff and the people who are close to him are being questioned. He is known for his roles in Anupamaa and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meeta Pyaara Pyaara.