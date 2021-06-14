Niti Taylor And Husband Parikshit Bawa Mark 10 Months Of Being Married

On June 13, 2021, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actor Niti Taylor marked 10 months of being married. Niti Taylor's husband Parikshit Bawa, tied the knot with her on August 13, 2020. To mark 10 months since her wedding, she posted a few photos of her and Parikshit on Instagram. She exclaimed that she found someone to annoy for her whole life, after being married to Parikshit

Parikshit Bawa and Niti Taylor's photos

Niti Taylor took to Instagram and wished her husband as they completed 10 months of being married. She said that she wants to annoy him for the rest of her life as she shared these pictures. She accompanied the pictures with a caption that read "I found someone that I want to annoy for the rest of my life🤪♥️ #happy10months." The couple that tied the knot in August 2020, has been receiving a lot of love from their followers. Catch the Instagram post right here:

Reaction to Parikshit Bawa and Niti Taylor's photos

These photos that Niti posted on her Instagram have more than 130 thousand likes in just a few hours of being posted. Her Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan costar Kishwer Merchant commented "All heart❤️❤️" on her post, while Mreenal Deshraj commented on the photos saying "Full heart🔥." Niti's followers flooded the comment section with hearts, and admiration for the couples, as they said that the couple gave them major couple goals. Some even went on to say that the couple looked like they were made for each other.

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa

On 13, August 2019, Niti got engaged to her boyfriend Parikshit Bawa, and the two tied the knot on August 13, 2020. Niti Taylor's wedding was attended by her close friends and family, while their extended families attended the ceremony virtually. Niti Taylor's husband Parikshit Bawa is a lieutenant in the Indian Army, reportedly. The couple was supposed to get married in October, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it. To mark two months of being together, Niti even got a tattoo of his name on her finger.

Niti Taylor's latest ventures

Niti Taylor was last seen on the show Ishqbaaz, as Mannat Kaur Khuranna, in the year 2019. She was also seen in the music video for Cappuccino sung by R.Naaz. After this, Niti launched her YouTube Channel and has been active on the platform ever since. Here she posts videos related to wellness, beauty, and a few vlogs of her, and the channel has around 230 thousand subscribers.

IMAGE: NITI TAYLOR INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.