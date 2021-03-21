Niti Taylor And Parth Samthaan's 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' Has Taught Fans These 5 Things

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, starring Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in lead roles, garnered massive love from fans and also remains fresh even today. The show chronicles the tale of an arrogant musician, Manik, who falls in love with a sweet girl in his college, Nandini. As the two are teenagers in the show, they face several hurdles, fluctuating emotions, and constant fights due to jealousy, till the time they learn that they're a perfect match. Here are 5 things fans learnt from Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's college drama.

What Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan taught fans

Glowing dreams

In the show, Manik is very determined to build a career in the music industry. He leaves no stone unturned in giving his best at concerts. After every event, he returns to Nandini and thanks her for being there for him. It's she who has played an important role in fostering him to do the best he can. Manik's dream kept growing and he soon reached great heights.

Jealousy is okay

After Manik doubts Kabir's intentions, he confronts the latter about who is he in love with. After Dhruv spills the beans and tells Manik that he's trying to be friends with Nandini again, Manik feels super jealous and loses his cool. He can't digest the fact that somebody else is trying to get his girl's attention. While everyone comes together to celebrate Raghav's birthday, he keeps an eye on Dhruv and Nandini's whereabouts.

It rains after it storms

Love blooms between Manik and Nandini after it rains heavily. They dance through the streets and spend some romantic time with each other. Nyonika and Trilok's efforts go in vain as the duo has fallen in love with each other. Manik proposes to Nandini and the duo recalls all the times when the former had harassed her in college. They bury the past and kick-start a new beginning.

Distractions are normal

Manik and Nandini have distanced themselves from each other a lot of times. Be it due to insecurities or due to the problems they faced while focusing on studies, the duo time and again had second thoughts about their relationship. Moreover, a lot of people tried to create a rift between them as well.

A happy relationship is a peaceful relationship

While Manik is always hot-headed, Nandini is the calmer person who knows how to handle him. She always backs him and supports him through thick and thin. Manik finds peace in her, which helps him balance his work and relationship.