Niti Taylor Celebrates Eight Months Of Marriage With Husband; Fans Call Them 'cuties'

TV actor Niti Taylor took to Instagram to celebrate eight months of marriage with husband Parikshit Bawa. Niti got married to Parikshit Bawa, in August 2020 in Gurgaon. The couple got married after a courtship of two years. The Yeh Hai Aashiqui actor posted a photo on Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

Niti Taylor's Instagram photo

Niti Taylor's Instagram post celebrating eight months of marriage is all kinds of sweet and cute. The post contains a set of four selfies featuring Niti Taylor's husband Parikshit and Niti herself. Both are casually dressed. Niti is dressed in a round neck white and pink stripe T-shirt, whereas Parikshit is dressed in a plain dark tee. The selfies are mostly taken on a balcony. The photo set begins with Niti's goofy look and Pariskshit looking at her. The rest of the photos are of the couple smiling at the camera. Niti also added the hashtag '#MrsBawa' in the caption. Fans have reacted with heart emojis and heart-eyed emojis and also called the couple 'cuties'.

Niti Taylor's marriage was announced in October 2020 after a long wait. The ceremony was attended by the couple parents and a few close members of the family. Niti Taylor's husband Parikshit Bawa is an army officer. Since her marriage was announced, Niti has been occasionally posting pictures from her wedding day.

Niti Taylor as seen on TV

Niti Taylor made her acting debut at the age of 15 with the serial Pyaar Ka Bandhan. She went on to play the role of Nandini Murthy in the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan opposite Parth Samthaan. Niti shot to fame during the show. Niti also appeared in shows like Ishqbaaz and Ghulaam. She was also seen in the Punjabi music video Cappucino opposite Abhishek Verma. In 2020, she launched her own YouTube story series titled Taylormade Stories. Niti has uploaded a video about her and Parikshit's love story on her YouTube channel. She has also played the lead in the 2013 film Pelli Pustakam which is a remake of the South Korean film My Little Bride.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.