Niti Taylor Gets The First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Says, 'I Am Petrified Of Injection'

TV actor Niti Taylor recently got her first dose of COVID vaccine and urged people to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. She also shed light on the importance of vaccination and told people how she overcame her fear of injections to take the first dose. Read further ahead for more details and watch Niti Taylor's video of her getting vaccinated.

Niti Taylor gets the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination

Niti Taylor recently took to her Instagram handle as she got the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Niti wore a blue shirt and a mask that read "Keep Away". The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor also took all necessary COVID-19 precautions as she wore a pair of gloves and a face shield. Niti was seen scared at the beginning of the video. She then agreed to get the vaccine as she held her husband's hand. In the caption, Niti wrote, "It took me 3 days of constant wait and search for a booking to get my first vaccination. I urge you all to put in the effort and time! Today I got Jabbed💉 I am petrified of injections, let alone this one. I have overcome my fear and taken the first dose of Covi- Shield. Guys, don’t worry we are in this together let’s all get vaccinated at the earliest.

Fans react to Niti's video

Several fans commented on Niti Taylor's latest video of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. While some were happy that Niti got herself vaccinated, others asked her to stay safe and take care. Here's how fans of the Ishqbaaz actor reacted to her video.

Niti poses with her husband Parikshit

Niti also took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie with her husband, Parikshit Bawa. Parikshit clicked the selfie after getting vaccinated as she added stickers that read 'COVID-19 vaccinated' and 'Save lives'. Parikshit also wore a face shield along with a mask. Take a look at Niti and Parikshit's selfie.

