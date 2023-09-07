Niti Taylor Opens Up On Getting Bashed By Fans For Her Wedding Because Of Parth Samthaan

Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan are a much-loved on-screen couple in the television industry. The two starred in the MTV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, which ran for 4 seasons from July 2014 to December 2015. Now, the duo has made its comeback to the series with its fifth season, which is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.

In a recent interview, Niti opened up on the drawbacks of being a loved couple on screen. The actress revealed their fans weren’t happy with her real-life wedding with her childhood sweetheart, Parikshit Bawa.

3 things you need to know

Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan starred as Nandhini and Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan.

The show was based on the popular K-drama Boys Over Flowers.

It ran for more than 350 episodes on MTV.

Niti Taylor reveals fans' reaction to her wedding

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when asked about their opinions of receiving a lot of love from the audience, Parth responded by saying that while it's sweet, it frequently turns out to be unfortunate because fans can't watch their favourite on-screen romance with someone else in real life.

Along the same lines, the actor remarked that Niti must have encountered a similar circumstance. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star started laughing as she remembered how her followers responded to her wedding. She confirmed Parth's assertion and discussed the irate responses she received from the fans after her wedding. Niti said, “‘Why didn’t I marry Parth?’ I got that a lot.”

(Niti Taylor got married to Parikshit Bawa in 2020 | Image: Instagram)

Niti Taylor-Parikshit Bawa's wedding

Niti married Parikshit Bawa, her childhood sweetheart, back in August 2020. The actress looked stunning on her special day in a lovely lehenga by Payal Keyal that she paired with substantial jewellery designed by Ankit Khullar. Parikshit, on the other hand, was dressed in a white sherwani for his special day.

Based on the Korean drama Boys Over Flowers, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan revolves around the life of Nandhini, a teenage girl who moves to Mumbai from her hometown and unexpectedly gets placed in an elite college.