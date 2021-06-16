Niti Taylor Pens Uplifting Note On Self-love, Says "I Am Desirable In My Own Eyes"

Niti Taylor recently took to her Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note talking about self-love and 'who she truly is'. On June 15, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan star said, "To all those who have asked me to post more pictures from shoots or clicked by professionals, I only want to say that not putting such photos doesn't make you less desirable". She further added, "Every woman must love herself before anyone else".

Niti Taylor shares a post on self-love

As seen in Niti Taylor's Instagram post, the actor said, "I love myself & what you see through my social media handle is who I truly am". She added, "I am desirable in my own eyes & that's what matters. I express myself, just like every other woman out there". "Each one loves themselves differently & expresses in themselves their own way", Niti Taylor concluded. Here, Taylor shared an adorable picture dressed in a floral outfit, smiling at the camera. Showing off her million-dollar smile, the star sported a pair of hoop earrings.

Fans say, "proud to be Nitian"

Fans and followers of Niti Taylor went gaga over her Instagram post. One of the users said, "And this is wht make us love you more". While another added, "Soo true I am proud to be an nitian". A fan commented, "Tay you look really pretty and desirable in the candid pics and photos clicked by non professionals as well! Plus that makes you look more real and pretty coz the professionals know how to highlight your body and stuff, but the other ones are just real and natural".

Another fan comment read as, "Tayyy you're the best, no matter what some silly heads keep saying and that's what we find different and beautiful in you that you don't need any filter or photoshoot to express yourself because you are your own personality. We loveeee you taybae". Niti Taylor's Instagram post has received immense love with 100k likes and more than 1k comments. Check out some more fans' reactions below.

IMAGE: NITI TAYLOR'S INSTAGRAM

