Niti Taylor Pours In Love For Hubby Parikshit Bawa, Says 'you Make Me Feel Protected'

Niti Taylor took to her Instagram handle on November 26, 2020 and shared an adorable picture with her hubby. In the caption, she poured her love for Parikshit Bawa. She wrote, “Babe, you make feel beautiful, loved, protected, and taken care of", and added that the latter makes her a 'better person'. She continued that she doesn't 'ever want to live' her life without him by her side. "Thank you for being mine. I love you, most”, she ended her caption with red hearts.

Niti Taylor is all hearts for Parikshit, expresses feelings

In the picture, the couple is seen dining at a restaurant and Parikshit is offering Niti a flower. Niti poured her love for hubby as she penned a sweet note in the caption. Many of her fans went gaga over the picture as the couple has been giving major couple goals lately on her social media. A user commented, “You guys look great together stay happy and blessed always” with a heart. Another user wrote, “Goals” with a red heart.

Kaise Hai Yaariyan fame Niti recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Parikshit and since then the duo has been giving couple goals as they share snippets from their love life. The couple also recently celebrated their first Diwali and Karwa Chauth together. Take a look.

In the endearing picture, Niti is seen looking beautiful wearing a yellow-coloured ethnic dress while Parikshit wore a white pathani. The couple is seen lost in each other’s eyes as they posed for the camera. Her caption read, “Straight from our Hearts to yours. Happy Diwali” with a heart. Several of her fans dropped lovely comments and filled the comments section with positivity.

Celebrating her first Karva Chauth, Niti posted several pictures of herself draped elegantly in a red saree. She tied up her hair in a bun and wore long earrings and red bangles. She smiled adorably as she posed for the camera. She poured love for Parikshit in the caption. She said that he is the best thing that happened to her. Many of her fans adored her traditional look and dropped heartwarming comments. A user wrote, “You are such a delight to look at. Happy first”.

