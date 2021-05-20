Niti Taylor Relives Her 'Wedding Outfit Trial', Reveals She Wanted A 'bigger' Wedding

TV actor Niti Taylor got married 9 months ago in a small intimate ceremony to beau Parikshit Bawa. She wanted to have a big fat Punjabi wedding, but the Pandemic ruined her plans. However, months later, the actor is still trying to relive her moments from the day she got married. Niti Taylor recently shared a cute video on Instagram, from the day she was trying her wedding outfits. Check out the wedding outfit trials on Niti Taylor's Instagram below.

Niti Taylor's wedding outfit's trial video is what you must not miss!

In the video that Niti Taylor shared, she was seen twirling in different lehengas, from which she chose one for her wedding. In the caption, Niti mentioned that she did not enjoy her wedding to the fullest, back then, thinking that she will have a safer and bigger wedding when things get back to normal and cherish her ‘lifelong dream moment’. She further added that she does not see that happening anytime soon because of the situation in the country right now.

Niti, through her Instagram post, wrote that she would like to take the chance and tell everyone to live their moments to the fullest, make the best of what they can do safely and without risking their lives and others too. She further added, "I am reliving my moment through this video & would really like to the thank @payalkeyalofficial and @milindshreya for taking out the pain & trust in sending these beautiful lehengas for me to try & finalise for my small wedding last year. The situation was bad even then but the gesture helped me live my moment."(sic).

Niti Taylor's wedding happened in a private ceremony on August 13, 2020. In October 2020, Niti Taylor shared a post on Instagram and announced that she got married back in August. In a YouTube video, Niti revealed that she and her husband Parikshit went to the same school and reconnected years later, which then led to them dating. The couple then tied the knot after dating for a brief period.

