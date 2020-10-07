Niti Taylor Shares An Adorable Throwback Video From Her Engagement Ceremony

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Niti Taylor has been making headlines on her announcement about her wedding with childhood friend and longtime boyfriend and Indian Army officer Parikshit Bawa. And now, the actor took to Instagram on October 7, to share an adorable throwback video from her engagement. The actor also penned a sweet note along with the video. Seeing this video, fans have gone all out to comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared an adorable throwback video from her engagement party. In the video, the actor along with her Parikshit can be seen spending some cute moments together. The video starts off with Niti being all emotional as she clicks pictures with her family. She is also seen showing off her Mehendi and stunning attire. The second half of the video brightens up the mood as they all go on to have lots of fun, dancing and enjoying themselves.

For her engagement, Niti opted for an olive green lehenga along with a sheer shrug cum dupatta. She completed her look with floral jewellery and opted for dewy makeup. Parikshit can be seen wearing a similar colour kurta pyjama. Along with the video, Niti also wrote, “never put this upðŸ™ˆ I don’t know whyðŸ™ˆðŸ™ˆ 12.08.2019”. Take a look at the post below.

The post shared by Niti received several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users appreciated the adorable video, while some wished her for the future. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations on your new life”. While the other one wrote, “this is so cute”. Check out a few comments from fans.

About her wedding

On October 6, Niti Taylor took the internet by a storm as she announced her marriage to fiance Parikshit Bawa on August 13. With her recent Instagram video, Taylor gave her 2M followers a sneak peek into her wedding. The brief caption of Niti Taylor's video post read, "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well-wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, COVID wedding". Take a look.

