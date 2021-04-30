Niti Taylor Shares 'clumsiest Reel' With Husband; Fans Say, 'You Guys Are Perfect'

Niti Taylor took to Instagram on April 29, 2021, to share a reel with her husband Parikshit Bawa. The reel was captioned as being her ‘clumsiest reel’ and what she considered to be an ‘#epicfail’. In the reel, Niti Taylor’s husband can be seen waving out to the camera and then twirling Niti into the frame. The two do not seem to be very coordinated but the entire video is very romantic and her fans have loved the reel. Niti Taylor has used the song Runaway by artist Aurora as the background score for her video. She also said that she was following a recent trend in the video which according to her, she and her husband could not execute too well.

Niti Taylor's latest reel is her 'clumsiest' one yet

A lot of Niti Taylor’s friends from the industry had kind words for her and her husband. The general consensus among her friends was that the video was very romantic and it was a beautiful video. Others said that they looked to be absolutely in love. Most of her friends commented on the picture using the heart emoji to show the couple their support.

Niti Taylor’s Instagram followers and fans told her that she should not call the video a fail because they had absolutely loved the video. Most said that the video was absolutely perfect and was a testament to the love that the couple shared. Others commented saying that what she was calling clumsiness was what was adding a lot of charm to the video. Some people said that the two of them were the cutest couple ever and they made others believe in love. The video has received 90.9k likes and 838 comments in under 24 hours and still counting.

Earlier this month, Niti Taylor had shared a picture of herself and her husband in a dancing pose. The picture that she captioned saying, “I love this picture”, saw Niti Taylor’s husband dipping her as the two of them gaze into the other's eyes with wide smiles on their faces. The two of them are dressed very casually in the picture with Parikshit Bawa in a pair of ripped jeans and a blue tee and Niti Taylor in a white and pink floral playsuit.

