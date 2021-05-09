Niti Taylor Swears By Milk-based Hair Masks For Strong Hair, Shares Recipes: Watch

Television actor Niti Taylor, who started her YouTube journey during the lockdown phase, has recently shared a video on hair care remedy for strong hair. The actor went on to give fans some hair masks recipes that will help them have strong silky luscious hair. In the video, Niti also explained the benefits of milk and its uses.

The actor began her video by telling fans that she will share some hair care tips that she uses for strong hair. She then goes on to explain the different types of milk and their benefits. Right from cow milk to almond milk, Niti went on to explain it all. After sharing the information with her fans, the actor quickly went on to reveal some hair mask recipes.

Raw Milk

The first hair mask is plain milk and as per the actor, it is one of the best pre-conditioners. She said to add cold milk in a spray bottle and then spray it all over the hair and leave it for an hour. Niti added that after applying for an hour, rinse with lukewarm water and it leaves your hair soft and also reduces frizziness.

Milk and honey

The second mask is milk and honey as it fights scalp infection, excess oil and dryness. To make the mask, add 2 tablespoons of honey and 1 cup milk. She said to leave it for 20 mins and rinse with lukewarm water.

Milk and banana

The third hair mask is milk and banana. To make the mask, add 1 banana and half cup milk and apply to the scalp. She said to leave it for half an hour and wash it with a mild shampoo.

Milk and eggs

The third hair mask is milk and eggs. To make this mask, add 2 eggs, half a cup of milk and add a few lemon drops. She said to leave it for 30-40 mins and rinse hair with a sweet-smelling shampoo.

Towards the end of the video, the actor revealed that these are the remedies that she has tried and tested at home. She once again emphasised the importance of milk and its benefits. Watch the video below.

Image: Niti Taylor Instagram

