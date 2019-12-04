Niti Taylor To Marry Beau Parikshit Bawa On February 20, Next Year?

Ishqbaaz and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Niti Taylor is adored and loved by her fans throughout the social media. Her Instagram was filled with wishes on her birthday as she celebrated with her family in SriLanka and then Goa. Niti Taylor rose to fame in MTV's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan when paired opposite the Kasautii Zindagii Kay's star Parth Samthaan. Niti Taylor is super active on social media and is one of the prominent faces amongst the youth for her portrayal in the youth-centric film Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The Ishqbaaz actor has a massive fan following on social media and is well known for sharing her attainable fashion choices through her official profile. Niti Taylor is in a relationship with Indian Army Officer Parikshit Bawa.

ALSO READ| Niti Taylor's College Looks That Can Inspire Your Wardrobe

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa

Parikshit Bawa is the Lieutenant in the Indian Army. Niti and Parikshit took the first step of their journey together post their engagement on August 13 this year. Parikshit Bawa's family belongs to Army background with his father and grandfather serving in the Indian Army as well. Parikshit and Niti Taylor were childhood sweethearts and will reportedly marry in February 2020. Check out a glimpse from their engagement this year.

ALSO READ| Niti Taylor Thanks Fans For Pouring In Wishes On Her Birthday

ALSO READ| Niti Taylor's Goa Vacation Pics With Family Will Make You Green In Envy

Niti Taylor Marriage date

Apparently Niti Taylor was asked by a reputed daily about whether her marriage date is scheduled on February 20 next year or not, to which Niti jokingly responded that everybody has to wait and see whether that news is true or not. Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa exchanged rings on August this year in Delhi in a lavish event along with their close circle people. Currently, both of them are having a gala time in Pune for the Bacardi NH7 Weekender event of this year. Take a look at the post from Pune enjoying the NH7 Weekender event.

ALSO READ| Niti Taylor: All About The Actor's Birthday Vacation

ALSO READ| Niti Taylor: When The Ishqbaaz Actor Gave Major Vacation Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.