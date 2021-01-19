Niti Taylor Wants To Adopt A Pet After Her Dog Adore's Demise; Check Out Her Post

Niti Taylor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The actor’s social media is a treat for the fans. In June 2020, she lost her pet dog, Adore. She took to Twitter and posted about the same. Now, the actor is looking forward to adopting another pet.

Also read: Niti Taylor Pours In Love For Hubby Parikshit Bawa, Says 'you Make Me Feel Protected'

Niti Taylor's Instagram story -

Recently, she took to her Instagram and posted a story about the same. She wrote that she would appreciate if someone knew where she could find a Boston Terrier, Shitzu or French Bulldog for adoption or buying in Gurgaon or Delhi NCR. She was looking out for options and asked her fans and followers to help her in the process.

Also read: Niti Taylor Thanks Her In-laws And Husband For The Birthday Bash Organised For Her

Niti Taylor's Twitter post -

At the demise of her pet, Adore, Niti took to Twitter and shared pictures of herself with her Shitzu. She penned a heartfelt note. She wrote that the day she was dreading about happened. She further said that with her heart filled with love and pain she had to say goodbye to her Adore. She said that he had gone to the pup heavens.

She also wrote that she had no words to describe how much he meant to her and filled her life with lots of love and laughter. She also said that he was her baby and she was very sad but she knew that he was out of his suffering. She concluded by saying that anyone who knew her also knew Adore and he would be missed by many.

She shared another note by asking everyone to respect and pray for Adore. She said she was not putting it on Instagram as people made a mockery out of everything and she was in no mood for anything such. She said he was suffering more than a year and he was at home with her, died in her arms.

I would ask you all to respect and pray for him,not putting it up on Instagram people make a mockery out of everything.And I am in no mood for anything.He was suffering for more than a year.He was at home with me, he died in my arms.Won’t be speaking further on this.Thank youðŸ™ðŸ» — Niti Taylorâ™” (@niti_taylor) June 15, 2020

Also read: Niti Taylor Reminisces Past Birthdays Spent With Her Friends In An Emotional Post

Niti Taylor's career -

Niti Taylor became famous with her character as Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yariyaan, where she played the lead role opposite Parth Samthan. Later, she was seen on the television screen in the daily soap, Ishqbaaz. Niti has played many different characters in shows and has successfully created a huge fan-base for herself.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2020: Niti Taylor Is 'excited' As Husband Parikshit Will Be Cooking For Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.