Niti Taylor Wishes Husband Parikshit Bawa On His 28th Birthday With An Endearing Note

Ishqbaaz actor Niti Taylor took to Instagram account on Monday, March 22, to wish her husband Parikshit Bawa on his 28th birthday. Niti posted a silhouette picture of the couple in the foreground amidst a beautiful sunset as the couple is in a romantic embrace. Taking to Instagram she also wrote an endearing note for Parikshit that said he makes her feel "proud and safe".

She wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthdayyyy my beloved husband, the King of my heart the man of my dreams and the love of my life You make me feel proud and safe. I can’t explain how grateful I am for your life. Being your wife is an incredible Blessing! I pray that god always fills your heart with his presence and everlasting love. I love you so much. (sic)". Take a look at the picture here and see the screenshots of some of the comments left by her fans and followers on her post.

Niti Taylor's Instagram is filled with precious moments with her husband and family

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa tied the knot on August 13, 2020, in an intimate wedding. Niti Taylor had met Parikshit Bawa, an Indian Army Officer on Instagram in 2019, but the duo's relationship goes as long back in school when they were close friends. She posted on Instagram last October in an endearing wedding tribute accompanying a video that she was finally married despite the coronavirus pandemic looming in the country.

She wrote, "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well-wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding". She added, "I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband" Making my own happiness in 2020!! Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021". Take a look at the post here and other moments of the couple together after their wedding below.

