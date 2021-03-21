Last Updated:

Niti Taylor's Different TV Shows To Watch If You Loved 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan'

Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor is a popular TV actor known for her character Nandini Murthy, in the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Niti Taylor, who has been a part of several TV shows, shot to fame with her character with this show that also starred Parth Samthaan, Ayaz Ahmed, Veebha Anand, Utkarsh Gupta, Krissann Barretto and Chalie Chauhan. Niti portrayed the character of a former member of a band called NH3 and Manik's love interest. Here are some of Niti Taylor's TV shows to watch, if you loved her show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Niti Taylor's shows to watch for 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' fans

Bade Acche Lagte Hain

Starring Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain explored the story of two lovers who discover love after getting married. The TV show was one of the most-watched TV shows of all time. Niti Taylor played the role of Naina on the show, the daughter of Juhi and Rajeev, who is later adopted by Ram.

Laal Ishq

Laal Ishq is a romantic horror television series that starred several actors. The TV show followed a series about the mysterious lives and events of couples. It also focuses on the never-ending love of couples, even after their death. Niti Taylor starred in the third episode of the series, as Chitra Sachdev.

Ishqbaaz

Ishqbaaz is another romantic TV show, Niti has been a part of. Although she was not a part of the show initially, when the show took a generation leap, Niti Taylor starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. She played the character of Mannat Shivaansh Singh Oberoi in the TV show. She was seen as an orphan on the show, who is seen as a burden by her family members. 

Ghulaam

Another Niti Taylor’s TV shows to watch is Ghulaam, an action crime thriller series. The show starred Param Singh and Vikas Manaktala in the lead roles with Niti Taylor. The show followed the story of Rangeela, who is a slave to Veer. Niti essayed the role of Shivani, who was seen as Rangeela’s wife, on the show.

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is another romantic drama series that aired on Zing. The seventh season of the show was hosted by Niti Taylor and Siddharth Gupta. The show narrated different stories of love and loss, depicting the drastic steps that young lovers take to protect their relationship

 

 

