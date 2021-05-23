Niti Taylor's Haircare Ritual Involves Using THIS Easily Available Kitchen Ingredient!

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fame Niti Taylor is known for her character as a girl-next-door in several TV shows. She also runs a YouTube channel and shares skincare tips as well as haircare tips on her channel. Niti Taylor has long luscious hair as seen in many of her shows. She recently took to her YouTube video and shared the secret behind her long hair. Check out Niti Taylor's Youtube video below.

Niti Taylor shares the secret behind her long hair

Niti Taylor revealed that she uses Rice Water for hair growth. In the video, she also revealed the benefits of rice water for her hair. Rice Water is a traditional haircare treatment, used for centuries. Rice water has amino acids, B Vitamins, Vitamin E, minerals and antioxidants. It helps in detangling hair, makes it smoother, increases shine and makes hair stronger, also promoting hair growth. Niti shared that her elder sister advised her to use this haircare treatment for a month for better results.

Here’s how to make rice water for hair:

Take half a cup of uncooked rice and rinse it thoroughly.

Place the rice in a bowl of 2-3 cups of water

Leave the rice soaked for around 30 minutes and strain it in a clean bowl.

Fill the rice water in a spray bottle and spray it on your scalp

Leave it for 3-4 hours and rinse with a mild shampoo

Niti also mentioned that one can leave the rice water overnight for better results and if one can deal with the smell of rice water overnight, then they can opt for this method. Since fermented substances have a higher amount of antioxidants that combat hair and skin cell damage, leaving rice water on hair overnight will give better results, said Niti. The tonic must be applied to the scalp and massaged well, and some portion of it should be sprayed on the ends of your hair. Rice Water and other ingredients are known to be typical beauty products. Apart from uncooked rice water, one can also use cooked rice water for hair, which is better fermented and gives better results.

IMAGE: NITI TAYLOR'S INSTAGRAM

