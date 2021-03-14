Niti Taylor's Music Videos In Punjabi And Hindi That Were Liked By Fans

Indian television actress Niti Taylor's music videos have gotten millions of views from fans and have generally been well received by the audiences. The actress has amassed a huge fan base from her roles in TV shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Gulaal and more. Niti was last seen in the TV show, Ishqbaaz. Here's a look at all of Niti's music videos below.

Niti Taylor's music videos in Punjabi

Gussa - BIG Dhillon Feat. Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor starred in the music video for Punjabi singer BIG Dillon's song, Gussa. The music video features Niti along with BIG Dhillon as a couple who is supposedly married and about to have a child. The video also shows a sad story where her husband, played by Dhillon, is dying due to some sickness. The music video for the song was released in Feb 2018.

Mere Yaar by Veekay Ft Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor gives a stellar performance in the music video for Mere Yaar by Veekay and Veen Ranjha. The video features a couple who seems to always be fighting. The boyfriend, played by Anmol Chopra, decides to leave for a drive after the argument as Niti sits at home and cries while the song plays. The video was released in December 2018.

Cappuccino - R Naaz featuring Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor stars in the music video for Cappucino by R Naaz along with Abhishek Verma. The music video is a cute love story between a boy and a girl who are neighbours. Niti's character in the video has a crush on the 'guy next door' as she's always following him around but is unable to say anything. The video leads to a cute ending for the couple and was released in July 2019.

Niti Taylor's music videos in Hindi

Apart from her stints in Punjabi music videos, Niti Taylor has made a few appearances in Hindi music videos as well. The actress had a busy year in 2018 as she appeared in a number of videos, both Punjabi and Hindi, along with a few tv show appearances in serials like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3 and Laal Ishq. In 2018, Niti appeared in a total of three Hindi music videos which including one by singer Stebin Ben for the song Ye Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai, in which she appeared along with Stebin.

She also appeared in the music video by Vikas Gupta for the song Parinde ka Pagalpan, alongside Siddharth Gupta. Niti appeared in the music video by singers Palash Muchhal, Palak Muchhal, Amit Mishra & Sidharth Mahadevan called Fans Nahi Friends along with Parth Samthaan, Varun Sharma & Palash Muchhal. Niti's last appearance in a music video was in December 2019 when she appeared in a video by singers Arko ft. Ankit Tiwari & Ragini Tandon for the song Baashinda along with co-star Dipesh Kashyap.