Nitish Bharadwaj Wants To Work With Directors Who Can See Him In A Different Light; Read

Nitish Bharadwaj rose to prominence in the 1990s as one of the most prominent figures in the television industry, thanks to his outstanding performance as Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's mythological war drama, Mahabharat. Apart from Mahabharat, the actor also went on to star in films such as Kedarnath, Mohenjo Daro and many more. Talking about staring in upcoming films and shows, Bharadwaj recently stated that directors must come up with something worth exploring.

During an interview with News18, the actor revealed that there aren't many directors willing to take chances on him, as he did in Kedarnath and Mohenjo Daro. He went on to say that filmmakers must see the actor within him and then offer him a role, which is almost like a casting coup. Nitish went on to say that it takes guts to do that, and he wants to work with directors who can see him in a different light.

He continued saying that run-of-the-mill work doesn’t fire his imagination. He also said that he is always trying to find different characters and it channelizes and drives him. Bharadwaj went on to say that there are nine rasas (navrasa) written in Bhratmuni's natyashastra, and that different combinations of these rasas can throw possibilities for many characters, and that someone needs to come and challenge him.

Nitish Bharadwaj will soon be seen in the second season of the much-acclaimed series titled Samantar. When asked about his character, Bharadwaj stated that one of the most difficult aspects was the genre of a psychological thriller. His character is almost like a mystery man, which he has never played before. Many people are discussing fate, destiny, and karma as a result of this series, and it also sparks a new thought in society.

Aside from the Mahabharat, Bharadwaj has previously worked on mythological shows such as Vishnu Puran and Ramayan. He is, however, not a fan of new age mythological shows. When asked about it, he stated that he does not see much of it. He added that because there is a lot of money in television and OTT, producers and directors should not get caught up in visual extravagance and opulence and forget about the research and the script. These things eventually desensitise the human mind, according to the actor, who adds that it is only the emotions of characters that people will be able to relate to.

He also revealed that, after a certain point, things like six-pack abs will no longer work and move the audience. He stated that these are only presentations and not the end of the process. Nitish concluded by stating that it is only emotions that move an audience, and it is to these emotions that filmmakers must connect.

IMAGE: NITISH BHARADWAJ'S INSTAGRAM

