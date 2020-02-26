Niveditha Gowda And Chandan Shetty's Net Worth Is Sure To Leave You Awestruck

Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty of Bigg Boss 5 Kannada fame were recently pronounced husband and wife in an intimate ceremony. The couple has been in the news ever since Chandan Shetty proposed to Niveditha Gowda at the Mysore Youth Dasara event. The pictures from the ceremony have been doing the rounds on the internet now. Take a look at what their individual and combined net worths are.

Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty combined net worth

The two celebrities of the south are remembered for their appearance on Bigg Boss 5 Kannada. Niveditha Gowda was amongst the top contestants on the show while Chandan Shetty won the main title. Niveditha Gowda’s estimated net worth is approximately $2.5 million. She gets her income mainly from television as her profession is mainly of a reality star.

On the other hand, Chandan Shetty has an approximate net worth of $2.5 million as well. He is working as a producer at the moment. After their marriage, the two south superstars are expected to have a combined net worth of close to $5 million.

Read Anurag Kashyap Claims Twitter 'reduced' His Followers, Chandan Roy Sanyal Too Doubtful

Also read 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestants Slayed In Every Look, Says Fashion Influencer Monish Chandan

Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty story

Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty reportedly had the most fairy tale like story. The two South Indian celebrities met on Bigg Boss 5 Kannada and were good friends on the show. They carried the rapport outside the reality show which then turned into something more serious. On the occasion of their wedding, a number of people can be seen talking about them across social media platforms.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image courtesy: Chandan Shetty Instagram

Read Niveditha Gowda & Chandan Shetty Tie The Knot In A Stunning Traditional Wedding; See Pics

Also read Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestant Raksha Discloses Her Reason To Nominate Chandan Achar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.