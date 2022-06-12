'No Anuj No Anupamaa' Trends Online As Fans Fume Over Speculations About Anuj's Death

Rupali Ganguly-starrer TV show Anupama is currently garnering loads of love and appreciation from the fans for its thought-provoking plotline and stellar performance of the cast. As the latest episodes depict the appearance of Anuj’s family members residing in the US, the fans have been reacting to a scene where Anuj is talking about his death. Soon after the episode went on air, the fans started trending ‘No Anuj No Anupamaa’ asserting that they will stop watching the show if the makers end Anuj’s character.

Take a look at how the fans are expressing their displeasure over the speculations.

Fans' reactions over Anuj’s alleged death in Anupama

In the last episode, as Anu expressed her feelings over Anuj giving her the signing authority for the Kapadia business empire, Anuj talked about how he wanted her loved ones to be secure in case anything happens to him. While Anuj’s comment on his death came out as his love for Anu, the fans have been wondering whether the makers are planning to end Anuj’s character in the show. Numerous fans took to Twitter and began trending ‘No Anuj No Anupamaa’ while expressing their grief over the same. Many of them mentioned that they will no longer watch the show if the makers plan to stop featuring the character.

Some also reflected on the love and support extended by Anuj in Anu’s life from accepting Anu’s kids and grandkid to loving her unconditionally and added that the end of Anuj’s character was not at all justified. On the other hand, some fans wrote how it was heartbreaking for them to even think about the end of Anuj’s character in the show. Some even referred to Anuj’s character as the heartbeat of the show while adding how he was hope, joy, optimism, love, passion & every human emotion that brings a smile to the face. Take a look at some of the reactions ahead.

