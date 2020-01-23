Noah Baumbach's List Of Films To Watch If You Loved His 'Marriage Story'

Noah Baumbach began his career in movies with the movies Kicking, Screaming and Mr Jealousy. The director recently got a lot of appreciation for his movie Marriage story. But for those who do not know, Noah Baumbach has been in the movie industry since ages, here are a few of his films you must watch if you haven’t

Movies helmed by Noah Baumbach

While We’re Young (2014)

While We’re Young is about a middle-aged couple who are happily married but find themselves in a rut. When a couple who’s almost half their age enters their lives it’s like they breath fresh air. This movie was a superhit, all thanks to the writer and director Noah Baumbach.

Mistress America (2015)

This comedy film Mistress America was a story about a college freshman who finds her life turning upside down when she starts living with her mischievous stepsister. This film was directed by Noah Baumbach and starred Greta Gerwig and Lola Kirke. The movie received a mixed review from the audience.

The Squid and the Whale (2005)

The Squid and the Whale is about a broken family. They live a disjointed life and when their parents decide to separate, the film focuses on the trauma faced by the children. This was another film, Noah Baumbach has to his credit.

Mr Jealousy (1997)

Mr Jealousy was another incredible film helmed by Noah Baumbach. It followed the life of a man who finds his girlfriend kissing another boy at the age of 15, and ever since then, always saw his girlfriends suspiciously.

Greenberg (2010)

Greenberg was both written and directed by Noah Baumbach. It is the story of a man Roger who suffers from a mental breakdown. After he decided to home sit in his brother’s home, he meets Florence and his attracted to her.

