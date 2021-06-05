'Nonsensical News': Anita Hassanandani Defends 'Naagin-3' Co-star Pearl V Puri Amid Arrest

'Naagin 3' actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by the Mumbai Police under the POSCO Act for allegedly raping a minor girl on Saturday morning. While the news of Pearl Puri's arrest has come as a shock to the television industry, his co-star and popular television actor Anita Hassanandani has rubbished the reports.

Taking to Instagram, Anita Hassanandani vehemently defended Pearl V Puri calling it 'nonsensical news'. Sharing a photo of her and Puri together, the 'Naagin' fame actress hoped for the truth to come out soon. She also shared the hashtag 'IStandWithPearl' on her Instagram. "Woke up to some nonsensical news about Pearl V Puri. I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you Pearl V Puri. #ISTANDWITHPEARL ," she said in her caption.

Pearl V Puri arrested

Television actor Pearl Puri has been arrested by Waliv and Mumbai police in connection with the rape of a minor who is said to be 17-years-old. A case has been registered under Section 376 of the IPC & POCSO Act, the Mumbai Police confirmed to ANI. The actor was arrested by the Waliv police in Vasai and has been remanded to police custody by a Vasai court. As per reports, the victim claimed that Puri had sought sexual favors from her in return for roles in TV serials.

Television actor Pearl Puri has been arrested by Waliv and Mumbai police. He was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC & POCSO Act: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Pearl V Puri serials

Pearl V Puri made his debut with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat in 2013 however earned stardom for featuring in Ekta Kapoor's productions Naagin 3 (2018–19) and Bepanah Pyaar (2019–20). He has also starred in other popular serials like Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa and Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha. Most recently, he played a key role in Brahmarakshas 2.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.