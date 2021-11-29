Nora Fatehi & Terrence Lewis Dance On Sridevi's 'Kaate Nai Kat Te'; Set IBD Stage Ablaze

Bollywood diva and well-known dancer Nora Fatehi arrived on the sets of India's Best Dancer on its weekend special episode. The actor impressed the audience not only with her charm but also with her dance moves. While she and the show's judge Terence Lewis were being teased for having interesting chemistry, they also shared the dance floor to perform on Sridevi's iconic song Kaate Nahin Kat Te.

Terence Lewis and Nora Fatehi set India's Best Dancer's stage ablaze with their dance. The two gave a stunning performance on Sridevi's song Kaate Nahin Kat Te from Mr India. Nora looked stunning in a matching blue coloured crop top and a long skirt with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with silver and black heels. On the other hand, Terence Lewis sported a white embroidered shirt on a blue jacket. As Terence and Nora danced to the iconic song, the contestants and audience could not help but give them a standing ovation.

Geeta Kapoor and Malaika Arora tease Terence and Nora

In a promo shared by the official handle of SonyTV, Terence was seen ushering Nora Fatehi as she entered the stage. The choreographer said, "Welcome back Nora" on the mic. Later, in the video, Geeta Kapoor was seen asking Terence Lewis to close his mouth after Nora's jaw-dropping performance. At one point, Terence did not escort Malaika Arora to the stage which gave everyone another reason to pull his leg. Moreover, when Malaika Arora asked Nora if she missed Terence, Nora said yes and added that she always feels good dancing with a professional. Hearing Nora's answer, Terence held her hand when Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul complained about being alone and teased them.

Last week, Terence Lewis shared a behind-the-scenes video, featuring Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora. In the video, Nora was seen complaining that she was hungry. Malaika Arora then asks her to come with her to eat. Sharing the video, Terence Lewis wrote, "Mic drop!!! @norafatehi in her element, unfiltered…why we all love her!!! @malaikaaroraofficial we should have fed her Donuts too!" Nora Fatehi reacted to Terence Lewis' video with some red heart emojis.

Image: Instagram/@terence_here