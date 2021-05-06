Nora Fatehi Gives Her Popular Hit 'Garmi' A 'Lavani' Twist: Watch

Nora Fatehi has established herself as one of the prominent dancers in Bollywood over the last few years. She has performed in quite a few dance numbers which have all been positively responded to by fans. A recent video featuring Nora has gone viral on social media, where she is seen shaking a leg in the reality dance show Dance Deewane along with one of the contestants. The video soon received a wave of excited reactions from the netizens, who praised Nora for her ‘Lavani’ dance in the video.

Nora Fatehi’s ‘Lavani’ dance goes viral

Nora Fatehi recently made an appearance at the dance reality show as a guest judge. In that episode, Soochna, who is one of the popular contestants of the show, performed on Nora’s song Garmi with a ‘Lavani’ mix. While Nora has performed several times in front of the camera, she performed ‘Lavani’ dance for the first time as she joined Soochna on stage. The two dancers performed next to each other and their steps accurately matched. The audience as well as judge Dharmesh cheered the two, and Dharmesh was even seen blowing a whistle at their performance.

The end of this video also included some of the other highlight moments of the episode. The viral video soon received all kinds of excited reactions from the fans. Many netizens sent their compliments to both the dancers in the comments section, while some even praised Nora for performing the ‘Lavani’ dance well, despite not being much familiar with the famous dance form of Maharashtra. Apart from Nora, the show also features other celebrities as guest judges and hosts including Bharti Singh and Punit Pathak.

Nora Fatehi has gained strong popularity in Bollywood in recent times due to her dancing skills. Some of her hit dance numbers can be seen in Garmi, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and many others. She has also been cast for some of the major roles in films. Some of her filmography includes Street Dancer 3D, Batla House, Bharat and more. She is currently gearing up to star in the highly anticipated film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

