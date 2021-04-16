Nora Fatehi Says 'watched Devdas 1 Billion Times' To Madhuri Dixit; Calls Latter Her Idol

Saki Saki dancer Nora Fatehi will grace the stage of the dancing reality television show, Dance Deewane 3, this weekend. To celebrate her arrival, all the contestants will put up stunning performances on the Street Dancer 3D actor’s songs. In the recent promo of the upcoming episode, Nora is seen expressing her admiration for the 90s bombshell Madhuri Dixit. However, when she revealed how big of a Madhuri Dixit fan she is, it left everyone in awe including the Kalank actor.

Madhuri Dixit is Nora Fatehi’s Idol

The video begins with Nora enunciating that she wants to share something with Dixit. Adding further the Bhuj star said that she has watched Devdas almost a billion times. Not only this, but Nora also claimed that Madhuri was one of the reasons that made her pack her bags and come to India to try her luck in acting. Check out the video here:

I wanted to share something with Ma’am. I have watched Devdas 1 billion times. Whenever people ask me about who’s my idol and inspiration and why did I come to India. I always take your name. If a day comes when Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir is looking for a heroine, please tell him about me.

In the end, Nora also requests Madhuri to teach her something from her iconic film, Devdas. The duo then takes over the stage of Dance Deewane 3 as they shake a leg to one of Madhuri’s hit song, Mardaala. While Madhuri has donned a stunning designer lehenga, on the other hand, Nora Fatehi aces in a silver gown.

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the war action film, Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. She is now gearing up to feature alongside John Abraham, Divya Khosla in Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2. This vigilante action film is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. The premise of the film is based on the fight against injustice and misuse of power. Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to release theatrically on the occasion of Eid 2021.

(Promo Image Source: Nora Fatehi & Madhuri Dixit Instagram)