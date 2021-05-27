Not Rubina Dilaik But THIS Popular Actress To Play The Lead In 'Naagin 6'?

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama franchise Naagin, will soon be coming back with a new season. Speculations regarding the main lead for the show have been going around for a while now. Indian television actress Rubina Dilaik who gained national recognition after her stint on a popular reality tv show was in contention to play the main lead, according to rumours.

The rumours began after Ekta Kapoor herself appeared on the same reality tv show, and expressed interest in working with the actress in the future. Ever since, fans have been speculating that Rubina Dilaik would be the next Naagin for Naagin 6. However, a recent report by SpotboyE tells us otherwise.

Who will be the main lead in Naagin 6?

According to SpotboyE, Rubina Dilaik who recently recovered from COVID-19 will not be playing the main lead on the popular supernatural show. The actress is currently busy with her own show, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. However, popular TV actress Niyati Fatnani might be roped in to play the main lead in the show.

According to SpotboyE's sources, auditions are currently being conducted to decide who will join Naagin's cast. The source also says that Niyati Fatnani's chances to play the lead in the show are relatively high. The source also reveals that the actress was even considered for season 5, however, Surbhi Chandna was then finalised for the role. However, the makers of the show are keen to have Niyati on board for the upcoming season.

About Niyati Fatnani

Indian actress, Niyati Fatnani is known for playing the character of Pia in Star Plus’ tv show, Nazar. Even though reports claim that the actress was considered to play the main lead last season, it remains unclear if she will play the main lead in Naagin 6. Star Plus' Nazar, which also starred Monalisa and Harsh Rajput, is one of the channels most popular shows.

Niyati Fatnani made her acting debut with Channel V's D4 - Get Up and Dance in which she played Niharika Sinha. The actress also played the role of Arundhati Katara in Sony TV's Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey. Fans can still speculate as to who the next Naagin will be, as nothing has officially been confirmed.

Image - Rubina Dilaik Instagram, Still from Naagin

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.