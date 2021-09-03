'Numb Since Yest': Ekta Kapoor Reacts To Sidharth Shukla's Death, Also Remembers Sushant

Yesterday was a dark day in the world of Indian Television as one of the most promising actors Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40. His friends and fans are still in shock because of the actor’s unexpected demise. Actors from the TV and Bollywood worlds have taken to social media to express their sorrow at the death of the late actor. Ekta Kapoor, who had recently worked with Sidharth in Broken But Beautiful season 3, was one of the many who turned to Instagram to express her condolences.

Ekta remembered Sidharth

The producer wrote on Instagram, "Numb since yest! Same@sinking feeling of last year ! Two young dynamos n a fate unplanned ! Rest in peace dear Sidharth! Never thought Agastya rao's story wud end like this! Strength to d family loved ones n fans! I can say with d love our show got he was loved by his fans!!"

With "Two young dynamos," Ekta referred to Sushant Singh Rajput in the post, who passed away at the age of 34 last year on June 14th. Actress Gautami Kapoor commented on the post, "This is truely shocking !!! Beyond words ! Rip."

Varun Dhawan, who co-starred with Sidharth in the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, shared a photo of the two on Instagram. He wrote, "Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."

Sidharth was involved in a number of projects

The actor had many projects planned in the coming years including an OTT project with TV actress Jennifer Winget. Sid was rumoured to have signed a spy thriller series with Monica Dogra and Pankaj Tripathi for Disney+ Hotstar. The show's filming was also planned. In his biggest film yet, he was set to star alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in Om Raut's ambitious pan-India film Adipurush, which was announced in June. While Sidharth first denied the rumour, reports have surfaced claiming he will be collaborating on the movie. Due to the second wave of pandemic-induced lockdown, the film's production was postponed in 2021.

Image- @ektarkapoor/Instagram