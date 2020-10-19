NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Breaks His Silence On The Finale Episode Of 'The Vow'

In the recent finale episode of The Vow, convicted founder Keith Raniere spoke via phone from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center about the allegations charged against him and his company, NXIVM. In the episode, Keith Raniere mentioned that there are many ways of presenting a documentary. Adding to the same, he revealed that one side of the story is always at the topmost layer, which depends on what he/she is willing to present as the truth.

Also Read | PM Modi Congratulates NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Says 'hope To Strengthen Bilateral Relations'

'It goes deep': NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere

More so, Keith Raniere mentioned that the entire system goes very deep. Keith Reiner’s recent appearance in the episode of The Vow marks his first public comment since he was held guilty on seven counts, which also includes sex trafficking, racketeering and conspiracy charges. ET Online claims that the phone conversation had happened in September 2020, a month before his sentencing. NXIVM, a self-help organisation exposed as a pyramid scheme and cult that subjected female recruits to sexual slavery.

Also Read | JP Nadda Hits Out At China, Pak In Bihar Rally: 'Panic In Beijing As India Building Roads'

Fans react to Keith Raniere's appearance

I still don't understand how they were bamboozled by Keith Raniere. I understand that I'm on the outside looking in but STILL! #TheVowHBO #NXIVM pic.twitter.com/gAx76D7R8u — LilScrumptious (@LilScrumptious) October 12, 2020

He using the Stanford Prison Experiment as an example of how men and women should interact should’ve been a HUGE red flag. Watching this latest episode of The Vow I realize that Keith Raniere was the original incel. I truly can’t believe anyone could take Keith Raniere seriously? — Arjunkapooristhebest (@Arjunkapoorist1) October 19, 2020

I for one think Keith Raniere’s ideas about men and women are interesting and challenging to the “Easily Triggered” “PC Crowd” and I can’t wait for our grate president to pardon him so he can do stand-up about the differences between the genders! And there are only two! KEITH!! — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) October 13, 2020

Also Read | PM Modi Congratulates NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Says 'hope To Strengthen Bilateral Relations'

All about The Vow

The Vow is an HBO Original. The show narrates the experiences of people, who were deeply involved in the NXIVM, which is an organisation under siege with charges including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy brought against its highest members and founder Keith Raniere. The show also features Anthony Ames, Sarah Edmondson and Bonnie Piesse in prominent roles. The show is produced by Victor Buhler.

Also Read | JP Nadda Hits Out At China, Pak In Bihar Rally: 'Panic In Beijing As India Building Roads'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.