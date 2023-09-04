Nyra Banerjee Pens Loving Birthday Note For Rumoured Beau Nishant Malkani

Nishant Singh Malkani turned a year older on Sunday (September 3). On the special occasion, his rumoured girlfriend Nyra Banerjee penned a heartfelt note and addressed him as her "favourite" person.

3 things you need to know

Nyra Banerjee and Nishant Singh Malkani met on the set of Ishq Ne Krazy Kiya Re (2015).

Soon, they became close friends and were often spotted on numerous occasions.

They were also rumoured to be married but it turned out to be untrue.

Nyra Banerjee wishes her 'superstar'

Nyra Banerjee shared a series of photos from her vacation with Nishant Singh Malkani to wish him on his birthday. Alongside the post, she penned a note wherein she mentioned how he has supported her in difficult times like a "twin soul". She said that the actor has a golden heart and always inspires and motivates her. She also wished for his happiness and said that they would celebrate many "amazing" things happening in their life soon.

"Happiest birthday my superstar. Ya, rockstar Kahu?? Jo bhi hai tu sirf mera nahi him sabka star hai (Should I call you a rockstar, Anyways you are everyone’s star). Coz you are so amazing and you deserve just the best. Loads of love and prayers right from the bottom of my heart moon. And yes we will celebrate so many amazing things happening in your life super soon,” she wrote.

Are Nyra Banerjee and Nishant Malkani married?

Earlier this year, several reports stated that Nyra Banerjee and Nishant Malkani tied the knot in a private ceremony. While addressing the reports, the Divya-Drishti actress dismissed the rumours and said that they were just "good friends".

"I am not married and this is all just a rumor. There are some fans who want to know what is going on in our lives. Nishant and I are only good friends and I know him from the time when we used to do movies. The association is of a long time. Earlier as well, I have cleared things about our relationship," Nyra said in an interview with TellyChakkar.