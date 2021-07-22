‘Obama: In Pursuit Of A More Perfect Union’: HBO Docuseries Traces Life Of Barack Obama

HBO on July 21 released a trailer for its three-part documentary Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, which revolves around the life and political career of former US President Barack Obama, particularly through the lens of race. Directed by Peter Kunhardt, the mini-series is set to premiere over three consecutive nights beginning August 3. The trailer touches on Obama’s childhood, where he was one of just a handful of black kids in his school class, his early political efforts and how he built the unique coalition that helped him win the presidency in 2008.

According to the caption, “The three-part documentary, Obama: In the Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, chronicles the personal and political journey of President Barack Obama, as the country grapples with its racial history”.

“Through the story of one man irrevocably bound to the history of a country, the documentary reflects on the country's past and present national identity,” the caption states.

Obama, a politician from the US Democratic Party, was the first US President of colour. He served in the White House from 2009 to 2017. He won the historic election by beating John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012.

About the upcoming HBO docuseries

The docuseries will feature archival interviews with Obama, as well as new interviews with an array of figures, including late John Lewis and Obama’s longtime advisor David Axelrod. The series will trace his early days as a student, then moving to his time as a bright, young politician, and finally his tenure as the US president. It will take the viewers through Obama’s perspective as the son of a white mother from Kansas and an African father, his spiritual formation by a generation of Black leaders and his hopes for a more inclusive America.

Weaving together conversations with colleagues, friends and critics, the documentary will also examine how Republicans used racism to hinder the progress of Obama’s presidential agenda. It will also show how Obama’s outlook and approach to racial justice issues changed as the Black Lives Matter movement began to take shape. It is worth mentioning that the HBO documentary is directed by Emmy winner Peter Kunhardt and produced by George Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt, Matthew O. Henderson.

