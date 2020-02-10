The Debate
October Faction Cast Comprises Of Stellar Actors From Tamara Taylor To Maxim Roy; See List

Television News

October Faction cast boasts of a stellar star cast from Tamara Taylor to J. C. MacKenzie. Read to know more about the series' cast, directors and writers.

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
october faction cast

One of the highly loved and watched OTT platforms Netflix is all set to have their viewers spooked with yet another science-fiction series titled October Faction. The series is created by Damian Kindler, and it is based on the eponymous comic series by Steve Niles and Damien Worm. The plot of the series revolves around globetrotting monster hunters who return to their hometown in upstate New York with their teenage children.

As the family adjusts, they must hide their identities as members of a secret organization, and the heroes discover that their new small-town setting is not as idyllic as it seems. Season 1 of October Faction premiered on Netflix on January 23, 2020, and consists of 10 episodes in total, each being around one hour long. 

A post shared by Netfliteando (@netfliteando) on

October Faction season 1 cast list

Actor's Name Character's Name
Maxim Roy Alice Harlow
Tamara Taylor Deloris Allen
J.C. MacKenzie Fred Allen
Aurora Burghart Viv Allen
Gabriel Darku Geoff Allen
Wendy Crewson Maggie Allen
Megan Follows Edith Mooreland
Stephan McHattie Samuel Allen
Kelsey Klippenstien Drunk party goer

October Faction season 1 episode titles

  1.  Presidio
  2. No Country for Old Vamps
  3. The Horror Out of Time
  4. Soirees of Future Past
  5. Truth and Consequences
  6. Open Your Eyes
  7. Nadir
  8. Alice
  9.  Bonds of Blood
  10. The October Faction

Directors of October Faction season 1

  • Megan Follows (2 episodes)
  • David Frazee (2 episodes)
  • Damian Kindler (2 episodes)
  • Mina Shum (2 episodes) 

Writers of October Faction season 1

  • Mohamad el Masri (11 episodes)
  • Steve Niles (10 episodes)
  • Damien Worm (10 episodes)
  • Melissa Blake (2 episodes)
  • Damian Kindler (2 episodes)
  • Keely MacDonald (2 episodes)
  • George Strayton (2 episodes)
  • James Thorpe (2 episodes)
  • Christina M. Walker(1 episode)

Check out the trailer of October Faction season 1 below:

Published:
