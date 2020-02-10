October Faction Cast Comprises Of Stellar Actors From Tamara Taylor To Maxim Roy; See List

One of the highly loved and watched OTT platforms Netflix is all set to have their viewers spooked with yet another science-fiction series titled October Faction. The series is created by Damian Kindler, and it is based on the eponymous comic series by Steve Niles and Damien Worm. The plot of the series revolves around globetrotting monster hunters who return to their hometown in upstate New York with their teenage children.

As the family adjusts, they must hide their identities as members of a secret organization, and the heroes discover that their new small-town setting is not as idyllic as it seems. Season 1 of October Faction premiered on Netflix on January 23, 2020, and consists of 10 episodes in total, each being around one hour long.

Also Read | 'Happy Gilmore And John Wick 3' To Hit Netflix Australia In February

Also Read | Netflix Announces It Will Produce An Animated Film Adaptation Of 'The Witcher'

October Faction season 1 cast list

Actor's Name Character's Name Maxim Roy Alice Harlow Tamara Taylor Deloris Allen J.C. MacKenzie Fred Allen Aurora Burghart Viv Allen Gabriel Darku Geoff Allen Wendy Crewson Maggie Allen Megan Follows Edith Mooreland Stephan McHattie Samuel Allen Kelsey Klippenstien Drunk party goer

Also Read | Netflix’s 'The Witcher' To Be The Streaming Platform's Biggest First Season Ever?

October Faction season 1 episode titles

Presidio No Country for Old Vamps The Horror Out of Time Soirees of Future Past Truth and Consequences Open Your Eyes Nadir Alice Bonds of Blood The October Faction

Directors of October Faction season 1

Megan Follows (2 episodes)

David Frazee (2 episodes)

Damian Kindler (2 episodes)

Mina Shum (2 episodes)

Writers of October Faction season 1

Mohamad el Masri (11 episodes)

Steve Niles (10 episodes)

Damien Worm (10 episodes)

Melissa Blake (2 episodes)

Damian Kindler (2 episodes)

Keely MacDonald (2 episodes)

George Strayton (2 episodes)

James Thorpe (2 episodes)

Christina M. Walker(1 episode)

Check out the trailer of October Faction season 1 below:

Also Read | Netflix's 'Marriage Story' Facts You Probably Never Knew About

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.