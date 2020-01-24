'October Faction' Was Shot In THIS Chilly Region; Check It Out

Streaming giant Netflix has released a new original series October Faction on Friday. It has been reported that the netizens are loving the show, especially for its spooky theme. October Faction is based in the comic book series with the same name by Steve Niles and Damien Worm.

The Netflix original series is created by Damian Kindler and it revolves around a family of four. While the show states that the family is rooted in upstate New York, however, it has been reported that the series is not shot in New York.

Where was October Faction filmed?

October Faction is reportedly shot in various parts of Canada. The cast and the crew have been posting pictures from the sets of the show and giving their fans an insight into the chilly weather as well as the progress of the shoot. According to reports, the first season of the show has been shot particularly in Cambridge and Hamilton from September to December 2018.

Toronto, Ontario

Rockwood, Ontario

Pictures shared by the cast and crew of the show have gone viral online. In the behind the scene pictures it is evident that the show- October Faction has been shot in different parts near Ontario. The cast has been filming in Toronto as well as Rockwood, which is over an hour drive from Toronto during December in 2018.

Cambridge, Ontario

Foggy morning in #cbridge likely perfect for filming scenes for @Netflix_CA horror series “The October Faction” today in Mountview Cemetery https://t.co/6rxvNMT9ut pic.twitter.com/U4eO6Ylozj — Kevin Swayze (@kevinlswayze) September 13, 2018

October Faction was shot in a historic landmark of Cambridge, Ontario, the Mount View Cemetery. The cemetery was established in 1867 and seems like a perfect setting for the spooky show. The Mount View Cemetery is one of the key locations of the shoot. The team was reportedly filing in the location during September in 2018.

In December, the team was seen filming in the downtown Cambridge area. The parking spaces in Galt Arena Gardens, Soper Park and Market Lot were also utilised. Lions’ Club in 50 Ainslie Street North was also one of the filming locations for the crew.

Hamilton, Ontario

The team of October Faction also shot the series in different parts of Hamilton, Ontario. In one of the locations revealed, the cast is seen shooting in one of the most aesthetic bookshops: The James Street Bookseller in Hamilton. The bookshop has exposed brick walls, which gives the ambience a vintage décor.

Many Netflix shows have been shot in Canada, recently. Canada has become a favourite spot of the filmmakers to shoot. According to reports, Netflix has its production hub that occupies around 250,000 square feet of the studio along with office space in Toronto. Off late, many well-known shows like Riverdale, The Umbrella Academy, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as well as Death Note have been shot at this studio.

About October Faction

October Faction revolves around the Allen family, who are monster hunters. The parents- Fred and Deloris Allen return to their hometown following the death of Fred's father. The parents are accompanied by their twins who are teenagers. The family try to hide their identity, however, they soon realise that things are way darker in their hometown than they expected.

