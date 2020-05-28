'Office Office' Cast Then Vs Now: See Pictures Of Your Favourite Characters

Office Office was one of the most loved comedy show that aired on SAB TV. The show had an amazing script and brilliant concept which aired in the year 2001. The story of the show revolved around the life of Mussadilal, and his tussles with the rising corruption issues in government offices. Let’s revive some memories and have a look at the characters of the show, Office Office and how they look now-

Here is Office Office cast then and now pictures to revive memories

Pankaj Kapur as Mussadilal

Pankaj Kapur as Mussadilal was one of the most loved characters of TV back in the day. Mussadilal was a typical man who stalled out with each work he expected to complete on account of defilement. Tired of defilement and pay-offs, Mussadilal makes a decent attempt to be straightforward until the end. Pankaj Kapur has been a veteran entertainer and done various TV shows and motion pictures. He was most recently seen in Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Shandaar'.

Sanjay Mishra as Shukla Ji

An Award-winning entertainer, Sanjay Mishra assumed the job of Shukla Ji in 'Office Office'. Shukla consistently had paan in his mouth and truly, zilch community sense. An NSD graduated class, Sanjay is a mainstream face of TV, theatre and Bollywood. Sanjay was most recently seen in widely praised film 'Masaan', and also featured in movies like 'Dilwale', 'Ankhon Dekhi' and 'Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat'.

Asawari Joshi as Usha Ji

Usha Ji was the only lady working in 'Office Office'. Fantastic entertainer, Asawari Joshi, assumed the role of Usha, and she put life in her character. Ushaji used to complete all her family work while sitting at the workplace work area - from slicing vegetables to weaving, she did it all. The most interesting point was when she used to give her family work to the individuals who went to the workplace to complete their work. We saw Asawari in a lot of movies including 'Om Shanti Om', 'Hum Tum Aur Ghost', 'Hi Darling' and more in recent times.

Manoj Pahwa as Bhatia Ji

Another celebrated face of TV, Manoj Pahwa assumed the job of Bhatia Ji. Bhatia's entire life rotated around food, and just-food in the popular sitcom. Bhatia would possibly work when individuals would fill his stomach and pocket only. Manoj Pahwa is now a well-known artist who has featured in more than 50 movies including the amazing films 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and 'Main Tera Hero.

