Old Indian Ad Jingles That Won Many Hearts; From 'Hum Mein Hai Hero' To 'Oye Bubbly'

Though advertisements are meant to inform the general public about a certain product or service, the creative aspect of them attracts many viewers. The old Indian advertisements evidently succeeded in forming a connection between the desired audience and the respective brand. Fun advertisement jingles were played across the platforms of radio and television and a generation of kids has grown up listening and watching these jingles played across platforms. Here are some of the most iconic old Indian ads.

Hum Mein Hai Hero

The Hum Mein Hai Hero song advertisement was composed and sung by musical maestro A.R. Rahman. The uplifting advertisement was designed for Hero moto corp. The motivational advertisement also features A.R. Rahman and successfully captures the loving essence of oneness and hard work as it showcases various people working towards their goal.

Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota hai

This advertisement was created by a leading cellular network and showcased the different kinds of friends. The song was a sensational hit as the lyrics revolved around friendship. The peppy tune and vocals created a lot of buzz around the advertisement.

Oye Bubbly

The advertisement was created by a leading soda brand in India which also featured star Shah Rukh Khan in it. It reportedly helped revamp the brand and helped it have a much better youth appeal. The fresh look reportedly also allowed the brand to become one of the most consumed soft drinks brand in India.

Hamara Bajaj

Hamara Bajaj jingle song was evidently one of the most widely loved and praised jingles in India. Buying a Bajaj scooter was reportedly the dream of many Indians when this jingle was popular. It helped cement the Bajaj scooter brand even further in the Indian market.

Photo Courtesy - Anthony Rosset on Unsplash

