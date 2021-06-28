Olly Alexander Tipped To Play Time Lord On 'Doctor Who' After Jodie Whittaker

Olly Alexander was seen in It's a Sin not too long ago. The actor might be starring in the titular role of Doctor Who soon. According to an article by The Sun, the singer-actor is expected to succeed Jodie Whittaker in the English television show. A science-fiction show, Doctor Who has been on air since 1963, with a lot of different actors taking over the role of the Doctor on the show.

Olly Alexander, to star as the next Time Lord?

Olly Alexander found immense support for the Doctor Who role, from Russell T Davies, who was the creator-writer of the former’s show It’s A Sin, also revealed the report. Davies, a former writer, and executive producer of Doctor Who, reportedly believed Olly could do justice to the show’s title character on the screen. Additionally, it was also revealed that official announcements have not been made about this new update, as certain final decisions are still in the works.

Jodie Whittaker is currently starring as the Thirteenth Doctor on the show who is the first-ever female incarnation of the titular role. Olly Alexander is being rumoured to succeed her and become the new Doctor Who soon. He will be starring as the Fourteenth Doctor on the BBC One show.

Here's how fans reacted to the rumours

Ever since this new update started making the rounds, there has been an outpour of excitement from fans. Many of them took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Olly Alexander playing the new Doctor Who. Someone wrote in their tweet, “Olly Alexander is the new #DoctorWho AND I LOVE IT!” Another fan expressed their happiness of being able to watch the star in the show, regardless of whichever role they played in it. “If Olly Alexander is in #DoctorWho in any capacity, I would always be happy with that,” read their tweet.

Olly Alexander is the new #DoctorWho AND I LOVE IT! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IiaPg5fdwr — Rocinante 🚀 #TheExpanse 🚀 🇳🇴 (@LilibetWood) June 27, 2021

If Olly Alexander is in #DoctorWho in any capacity, I would always be happy with that ✨ pic.twitter.com/k3Cujbe8DV — TardisMonkey 🦖 (@tardis_monkey) June 27, 2021

Some fans thought Olly Alexander was the perfect casting for the character. “Woken up to the rumour that Olly Alexander is playing the next Doctor Who and I would just like to add my two cents that he would be utterly perfect in the role,” wrote one fan. “Y E S P L E A S E,” wrote someone else with an ‘It is quite iconic’ GIF of Olly Alexander.

Woken up to the rumour that Olly Alexander is playing the next Doctor Who and I would just like to add my two cents that he would be utterly perfect in the role x pic.twitter.com/AVsofC9vMf — Bad Wolf Archives 🌈 (@BadWolfArchives) June 27, 2021

Olly Alexander as the next Doctor Who..

Y E S P L E A S E ! ! ! ! pic.twitter.com/oTrtsUMSiZ — Jack Newman🌻 (@Janksy_) June 27, 2021

Image: Olly Alexander Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.