On Dilip Joshi's Birthday, Take A Look At Some Lesser Known Facts About The Actor

Actor Dilip Joshi is known for his comic character of Jethalal in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor over the years has appeared in various movies & TV series. His character of Jethalal Gada is a cult favourite and has also received accolades for his role. Dilip Joshi as Jethalal has continued to entertain fans since 2008 and the show is still on air and a fan favourite. On the occasion of Dilip Joshi's birthday, let us take a look at some lesser-known facts about the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor.

Lesser-known facts about Dilip Joshi

1. Dilip Joshi started his career as a theatre artist. The actor has done many plays at the famous Prithvi Theater in Mumbai. He started acting in theatre at the age of 12.

2. Dilip Joshi has also appeared in several Gujarati dramas, one of them being Bapu Tame Kamaal Kari with Sumeet Raghavan and Amit Mistry, the trio is also known for their television show Shubh Mangal Savadhan.

3. Dilip Joshi was first selected for the role of Champaklal, but the actor told the makers that he was better suited for the role of Jethalal rather than Champaklal. He then auditioned for it and got the character of Jethalal.

4. The actor has also appeared in famous Bollywood movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

5. A few of Dilip Joshi's serials include Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Hum Sab Ek Hain, Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Kya Baat Hai, Daal Mein Kala and Meri Biwi Wonderful.

Dilip Joshi shares throwback photos with Lucky Ali

Dilip Joshi took a trip down memory lane as he shared throwback pictures with singer Lucky Ali from the sets of the 1994 show Zara Jhatke. The actor shared fond memories of the first time he was cast as the lead and also shared his experience of working with musician Lucky Ali. In his caption, Dilip Joshi wrote, "This was the first time I was entrusted with the responsibility of leading a show along with this fine gentleman. He wasn’t the only one. I also consider myself ‘Lucky’ for having worked with him back then, and having had the good fortune of listening to his songs on the set, long before they became the stuff of legend!".

