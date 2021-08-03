On Maniesh Paul’s Birthday, Actors And Well-wishers Post Heartfelt Wishes For The Actor

Maniesh Paul, a versatile personality in the industry, celebrated his birthday today. Starting off his career as a radio jockey to becoming an actor, anchor and TV Host, Maniesh had tried his luck in almost all aspects of the industry. On the occasion of his birthday, actors and friends from the industry take to social media to extend their best wishes to Maniesh Paul.

Iconic actor Anil Kapoor of Mr. India fame took to Twitter to wish Paul a very happy birthday. He wrote, ‘Happy Birthday, @ManishPaul03! Wishing you a year filled with health, success & happiness!’ In response to this heartfelt wish, Maniesh Paul replied, ‘Thank you so much sir! Keep inspiring...blessed to be working with you.’

Suniel Shetty did not pass up the opportunity to wish Paul and also wished him via Twitter. He wrote, ‘A very happy birthday to you @ManishPaul03. May you have a year full of laughter and joy, and may you keep entertaining us with your wit and humour. Lots of love!’

Riteish Deshmukh wished Maniesh Paul in a rather unique manner. He uploaded some artwork of the actor along with his wish that read, ‘Happy Birthday Dearest @ManishPaul03 - may you forever entertain us with your impeccable wit. Loads of love, happiness and good health to you & yes I have kept my promise. Hope you like your artwork.’ Deshmukh is well-known for his roles in Housefull, Grand Masti, Ek Villain, and many more.

That’s not all; award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee also extended his wishes on Maniesh Paul’s birthday. He tweeted, ‘A very happy birthday to you my friend @ManishPaul03 chamakte rahiye!!!’

Fans and well-wishers also showered the actor with blessings and good wishes on his birthday. Maniesh Paul’s Instagram is full of tags and mentions on several posts by fans. News publications and fan pages have also hopped onto the bandwagon and extended their wishes to the actor.

What’s next for Maniesh Paul?

The actor will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film's cast comprises of Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani alongside Maniesh Paul. Instagram sensation Prajakta Koli will also make an appearance in the film.

