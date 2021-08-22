On Raksha Bandhan, Have A Look At Actor Ridhima Pandit's Adorable Video With Sister

The season of festivities has finally kicked in the country as people celebrate the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan today. The festival, the literal meaning of which is "the bond of protection" is dedicated to the precious bond between a brother and a sister. Among many celebrities dedicating affection and love to their siblings on social media, Indian actor and model Ridhima Pandit's team posted an adorable throwback video of the actress celebrating Rakhi with her elder sister Reema Pandit, a celebrity manager herself. In the adorable video, the duo can be seen celebrating the festival together, giving a glimpse into their childhood photos, as they look stunning.

Ridhima Pandit celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister

The sister duo has broken the conventional norms of the festival, and have been tying rakhi to each other for a long time. The sisters clearly are there as each other's support system, protecting the other. Ridhima, who is currently participating in a popular reality show, has spoken fondly about her sister a couple of times, bout the strong bond they share, especially how her sister has been a mother figure to her after their mom passed away earlier this year.

Uploading the video, team Ridhima wrote in her post, "A festival of brother-sister, for Ridhima she’s been blessed to have an elder sister who has been the protector, the guide, the support system and everything that a brother is for a sister. Happy Rakshabandhan to all of you from the Pandit Sisters! Remember it’s the bond that matters, not the gender!". Have a look -

Ridhima's mother succumbed to COVID-19 complications earlier this year. The actor and her sister even got inked in the memory of her mother a month after her demise, as a tribute. The beautiful tattoo design has a hand holding two diamonds depicting the Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actor and Reema, who were fondly referred to as 'Mere do anmol ratan' ( My precious ones) by their mother, Ridhima mentioned. The actor also mentioned that her mother loved wearing diamonds and was called the diamond lady in the house, hence the decision to get a tattoo design with a hand holding two diamonds.

She posted a photo of the tattoo along with a long heartfelt note for her late mother mentioning they decided to get inked in an attempt to keep her close and safe with them.

The actor rose to fame on the career front with her character Rajni in Life OK's Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. and went on participating in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, as well as a comedy and game, show Khatra Khatra Khatra.

(IMAGE- TEAM RIDHIMA PANDIT/ FACEBOOK)