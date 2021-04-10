On Shubhangi Atre's Birthday, Here's Fun Quiz On 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain!'

The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre, who we best know as Angoori Bhabhi, turns 40. To celebrate Shubhangi Atre's birthday, here is a Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain quiz, to test your knowledge of the show! Think you know the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain cast and trivia, as well as us? Take this quiz and find out!

1) Which of these languages is the show not adapted into?

A) Telugu

B) Tamil

C) Marathi

D) Kannada

2) How many children does Happu Singh have?

A) 5

B) 9

C) 12

D) 14

3) Which of these businesses does Tiwari Run?

A) Undergarments

B) Garments and apparels

C) Plastics and PVC

D) Cosmetics

4) Which of these stars have not been on the show?

A) Akshay Kumar

B) Arjun Kapoor

C) Shah Rukh Khan

D) Alia Bhatt

5) Since when did Shubangi Atre start playing Angoori Bhabhi?

A) April 2016

B) March 2016

C) June 2017

D) March 2017

6) How many stars have been on the show?

A) 10

B) 15

C) 18

D) 19

7) In which year did Shubhangi Atre win the Lion's Gold award for the Best Actress in Comic Role?

A) 2018

B) 2019

C) 2017

D) 2020

8) When did the show first air?

A) March 2, 2015

B) June 5, 2016

C) April 9, 2015

D) November 2, 2014

9) Where is their residency Modern Colony located?

A) Kanpur

B) Jabalpur

C) Lucknow

D) Indore

10) Which tea stall do Mishra and Tiwari frequently visit?

A) Kallu Tea Center

B) Prasad Tea Center

C) Gupta Tea Center

D) Saxena Tea Center

11) Sunny Leone refused to say the catchphrase 'Sahi pakde hain' at first because it sounded vulgar.

A) True

B) False

12) Where is the show filmed?

A) Film City, Mumbai

B) Naigaon, Vasai-Virar

C) Kanpur

D) Delhi

13) Who composed the 'Bhabhi Ji Rap Song'?

A) Badshah

B) Anu Malik

C) Raftaae and Anmol Malik

D) Raftaar

14) Which of these awards does the show not have to its name?

A) Best Director

B) Best Dialogue

C) Best Screenplay Writer

D) Best Cinematography

15) The show was initially meant for adults only

A) False

B) True

Do you know Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, as well as you think you do? Find out how many answers you got correct with this answer key!

1-A, 2-B, 3-A, 4-C, 5-A, 6-D, 7-B, 8-A, 9-A, 10-C 11-A, 12-B, 13-C, 14-D 15-B