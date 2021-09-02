On Sidharth Shukla's Death, Karan Kundrra Reveals Speaking About Late Actor A Night Prior

The news of Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has saddened the entire TV and film industry. The actor is said to have suffered a major cardiac arrest in the morning and was later rushed to the hospital. While the TV and film fraternity are mourning the early death of Sidharth Shukla, Karan Kundrra recently revealed his last telephonic conversation with the late actor.

Karan Kundrra reveals his last call with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla's death has shaken the industry. Several celebrities were not able to believe the actor's sudden demise. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra revealed he talked to the late actor on Wednesday night. Taking to Instagram, Karan Kundrra revealed he talked to Sidharth Shukla over a call with the late actor and they discussed about the latter's successful career. He wrote, "Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe!." Karan Kundrra further prayed for Sidharth Shukla's soul and shared that he will always remember him smiling. He wrote, "Gone too soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad." Musician Hritu Zee reacted to Karan Kundrra's post and wrote, "This is heartbreaking 😭😭😭 shocking 😭😭."

Sidharth Shukla was declared dead as soon as he was admitted to Cooper Hospital. A senior official from the hospital told PTI that Sidharth was brought dead to the hospital. The 40-year-old is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth Shukla's acting career

Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later also worked in the shows Love U Zindagi and Jaane Pehchaane Se...Ye Ajnabbi. The actor further became a household name with the long-running popular show Balika Vadhu. In 2014, he made his acting debut with the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The actor also appeared in several reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He also became the winner of a controversial reality show on Colors TV in 2019. He recently starred in the web show Broken But Beautiful Season 3 opposite Sonia Rathee. Reportedly, the late actor was also a part of Prabhas' upcoming film Adipurush. Moreover, he also had a Disney+ Hotstar spy thriller series in the pipeline.

IMAGE: KARAN KUNDRRA'S INSTAGRAM