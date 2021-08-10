One Piece Episode 987: Check Release Date, Spoilers & Who Will Become One Of The Tobiroppo

Only a few anime shows have had as much of an impact on the culture as the long-running series One Piece. Its large popularity is a testament to the show's great characters, plot, and ideas. It depicts the narrative of Monkey D. Luffy, a brilliant young boy who gains the power of elasticity after eating a devil fruit. It is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The show first aired on October 20, 1999, and is now in its twentieth season. Here's all you need to know about the next episode of the show.

Release date of Episode 987

‘His Dream Broken?!' is the title of episode 987 of ‘One Piece'. The Snare That Attracts Sanji! will be released on August 15, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which is also famous for such well-known anime as ‘Dorohedoro' and ‘Dragon Ball Z.' Tatsuya Nagamine, Khei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are the series' directors, while Shji Yonemura is in charge of the scriptwriting. The music was composed by Kohei Tanaka and Shir Hamaguchi.

One Piece Episode 987 in English Dub

On AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and the One Piece Official Channel, episodes of "One Piece" are streamed with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The episodes are broadcast in English dub by Funimation. One Piece is also available on Hulu and Netflix with English dubbing.

In several South American countries, Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, while Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version. Crunchyroll has dubbed versions in Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese. Wakanim also offers German and Russian translations. On Anime-on-Demand, you may watch episodes from the Wano Arc. On Anime Digital Network, you may watch the French dub version. Fans in Japan can watch the show with original audio and Japanese subtitles on Netflix Japan.

Spoilers alert!

After Luffy explains that he is beating up the Beast Pirates for leaking red-beans soup in episode 986, Zoro eagerly follows suit. Apoo identifies the intruders and alerts the queen, who says that any beast pirate member who successfully captures the Straw Hats will be given the opportunity to become one of the Tobiroppo.

Apoo is one of the people who betrayed Kid Eustass and his crew during their confrontation with Kaido, according to Kid Eustass. As he tries to apprehend Luffy and Zoro, Apoo exhibits his immense strength. Apoo can morph sections of his body into various musical instruments and utilise them against his opponents after eating an unknown paramecia-type devil fruit. Kid intervenes once he begins abusing Luffy and Zoro. Using his magnetic skills, he puts numerous metal things all on his arm before hitting Apoo with all his strength. Luffy and his comrades may have to confront one of the supergiant numbers in episode 987. Meanwhile, while passing through the red-light area, Sanji may become distracted.

